Miguna puts Matiang’i, Kibicho on notice ahead of Kenya return





Miguna Miguna has put Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on notice as he prepares to return to Kenya.

Miguna, a renowned lawyer and politician, has been exiled from Kenya since 2018 in the wake of a row with former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime over his dual nationality.

He is expected back in Kenya in the coming weeks after he announced President William Ruto’s administration had handed him a new passport.

But the abrasive Miguna blames Matiang’i and Kibicho for his deportation woes and has vowed to seek legal redress.

He’s in the past accused Mataing’i of signing his deportation papers.

To Fred Matiang'i, @Karanjakibicho and @GKihalangwa: You are hereby DIRECTED to contact my advocate, Adrian Kamotho Njenga, and sort out the DAMAGES and COSTS the High Court and Court of Appeal awarded me in the various cases I won since 2018. Do so promptly BEFORE I land. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 21, 2022

Besides Matiang’i and Kibicho, Miguna who is based in Canada, has also fingered Public Works Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa in search of justice.

Miguna has in the past demanded damages and other costs from the three civil servants.

Miguna got into trouble with former president Kenyatta following his participation in Raila Odinga’s mock swearing-in.

He was arrested and locked up for days before his deportation.

He has since fallen out with Odinga and was a vocal supporter of President William Ruto’s candidature ahead of the August 9, 2022 polls.