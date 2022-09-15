Miguna: Ruto hasn’t removed the red alert





Kenyan-born lawyer Miguna Miguna has to wait longer to travel back to his homeland from Canada where he has been living since 2018.

The lawyer was optimistic that President William Ruto would lift the red alert that is hindering his travel to the African continent.

Through his updates to Kenyans on Twitter, the lawyer said that the president has not removed the red alert and that once it is lifted, he will inform them.

“Fellow Kenyans, please go easy on your trolling habits. To answer your incessant questions: NO. I have not received confirmation that President William Ruto has lifted the RED ALERTS Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga imposed against me. I’ll update you if I do,” Miguna said.

Earlier, the lawyer had said that the president had assured him that immediately after taking the oath of office, he would be cleared to travel back.

Miguna is a strong supporter of President Ruto and was among the leading mobilisers on social media asking Kenyans to vote for him to succeed the former president Mr Kenyatta.

The lawyer was deported to Canada in 2018 for illegally administering oaths to Mr Odinga making him the People’s President after the disputed 2017 presidential election.

Mr Miguna and ODM leader then became enemies after the handshake with the former president at his office in Harambee House, Nairobi.

Miguna accused Mr Odinga of what he termed as selfish and betraying his supporters who went to the streets to protest, others losing their lives.

However, his criticism of the last administration and Mr Odinga did not last for long after he was deported by the former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for allegedly not having documents to prove that he was a Kenyan.

The lawyer moved to courts severally and was granted his wish to be facilitated with travel documents, but it didn’t happen.

