Miguna to Kioni: Table Raila’s 8.1 million votes to Kenyans

Miguna Miguna addresses a congregation at St Peter ACK Church in Ahero in Kisumu when he visited his home for the first since jetting back to the country from Canada. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

The report from the Jubilee Party Secretary general Jeremiah Kioni claiming that the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate in the concluded election won the presidential seat continued to stir debate among Kenyans.

According to Mr Kioni, Mr Raila Odinga won the election with 8,170,355 votes, while President Ruto came second with 5,915,973 million votes.

“We have seen that 59 percent of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is Raila Odinga won the election with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53 percent of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973, representing 41.66 percent,” Mr Kioni said.

On Thursday, Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna criticized him for bringing the new dossier months after the Supreme Court upheld the win of President Ruto.

Mr Miguna said Kioni should have issued the documents to the public rather than addressing the media.

“Jeremiah Kioni says he that Raila Odinga “won” the 2022 presidential election by 8.1 million votes. But he didn’t present the “evidence” at the Supreme Court nor has he provided it to Kenyans to see,” Miguna Miguna said.

Miguna jetted back into the country last year after President Ruto took over the leadership and has been accusing Mr Odinga and the former Head of State Mr Kenyatta of forcing him out of the country.

Former Nyeri Township legislator Ngunjiri Wambugu also advised Mr Kioni to accept the outcome and let the 2022 election debate go.

“It doesn’t matter what the truth is anymore. It’s too late and the majority of Kenyans have moved on,” Mr Ngunjiri said.

The Leader of the Majority Party in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah claimed that Kioni issued a fake dossier which he did not believe in.

“Kioni doesn’t believe himself too on his fake numbers just like the billboards he was parading at night sometimes back. He works for a master. The master is in panic mode.”

