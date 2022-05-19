Mike Mondo: I don’t regret cheating on ex with three of her friends





Classic 105 radio presenter Mike Mondo has revealed how he once he character developed an ex-lover after he found out that she was cheating on him with a close friend of his.

Speaking in a recent interview, the media personality said that he never confronts a lover when they do him wrong, rather he reacts accordingly by reciprocating.

“I only react to how you treat me. If you always treat me right, I’ll treat you right. But if you show me you know how to play the game, then I’ll show you a different way to play it, or rather how the big boys play it. And if we play it, you will end up hurt,” he said.

The presenter then recalled a time in his life when he cheated on his ex-girlfriend with three of her friends, just to get back at her for cheating on him with his close friend.

“There is a situation where I character developed someone using three of her friends. She wanted to show me she knows the game and I reacted accordingly. She used to holla at one of my close friends who I considered a brother,” he recounted.

The presenter said it was his friend who disclosed the cheating scandal to him, but he encourage the friend to keep it going as he had other plans to get back at her.

The 39-year-old said he does not regret cheating on his ex-lover as she had it coming after what she had done.

“For me, if you decide to go down that path, I will always give you what you give me. If you give me nonsense, I’ll give you nonsense. If you give me loyal and good vibes it’s the same thing I’ll give back,” he explained.

“It was already over so I went for her friends. Now she knows. If you can dish it out, then be prepared to receive it back. I don’t regret doing it, but I’m too old now to do it again,” he said.