Mike Sonko blasts Hassan Joho, promises to improve Mombasa





Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko has accused Hassan Joho, the area’s outgoing governor, of failing to provide basic services to residents during his decade old reign.

Sonko has also promised to to do better if elected.

Addressing his first campaign rally in Changamwe since declaring he will be seeking to succeed Joho, Sonko, who formally served as Nairobi governor, wondered, for instance, why residents in the Coastal city would go for water and yet it is surrounded by the Indian Ocean.

The flamboyant politician promised to purify the water and supply it to the residents.

“In my first hundred days in office, we will commence a process known as desalination, which entails purifying water from the ocean and we will pump the same to pipes.”

Sonko, who is facing several corruption related charges in the courts and has been banned from visiting the USA as a result of the same, has also vowed to employ the youth as, he argues, it will enable them not get involved in crime.

He accused his opponents of issuing handouts to the youth to sell fear and stop Mombasa residents from attending his rally.

Accompanied by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Sonko attributed the lack of jobs for youths in Mombasa to the increased crime rate and promised to finish off criminal gangs such as Wakali Kwanza.

“I know there are several gangs in Mombasa. The youth have been forced to steal. Others have been threatening people with machettes becaise they do not have jobs to feed and educate their families.”

Sonko was impeached as Nairobi governor in the wake of the corruption allegations.