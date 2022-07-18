Mike Sonko disqualified from Mombasa gubernatorial race





The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revoked the candidature of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko in the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

This was confirmed by Mombasa County Returning Officer Swalhab Ibrahim Yusuf on Monday in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court’s judgment that upheld Sonko’s impeachment as Nairobi governor.

“Considering the fact that the Supreme Court is the apex court in terms of judicial hierarchy, there can be no other appeal and in fact, there is none presently. In adherence to the Supreme Court judgment, you are therefore disqualified from holding any public office and thus disqualified from contesting and being elected as Governor Mombasa County or any other county,” Yusuf said.

He added that the main ground that the High Court in Mombasa allowed him to be cleared as a candidate for the race was the presence of the pending case at the Supreme Court, which pronounced itself on Friday.

The judges had said that Chapter Six of the Constitution states that once someone has been kicked out of office for breaking the law they can no longer be allowed to hold any public office.

In a related development, Sonko has moved to the East Africa Community court in Arusha, Tanzania to seek guidance on the case.

He has also blamed the Supreme Court for what he says is biased.