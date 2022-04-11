Mike Sonko eyes political comeback

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko when he appeared before County Public and Investments Committee, the Senate watchdog committee, on July 15, 2020. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko when he appeared before County Public and Investments Committee, the Senate watchdog committee, on July 15, 2020. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Ousted Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has joined the race to succeed Hassan Joho as Mombasa’s next governor on a Wiper party ticket.

According to Wiper party’s elections board vice-chair Agatha Solitei, Sonko will face it off with Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo in the party nominations.

Sonko’s name formed part of the six-aspirant list that Wiper forwarded to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of candidates they have cleared to seek political seats in various counties across the country.

According to Wiper party’s elections board vice-chair Agatha Solitei, Sonko will face it off with Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo in the party nominations.

Sonko’s name formed part of the six-aspirant list that Wiper forwarded to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of candidates they have cleared to seek political seats in various counties across the country.

“That’s the list we have forwarded to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, and yes Sonko has presented himself as a candidate in the Mombasa Governor’s race,” said Solitei.

Sonko decamped from the ruling Jubilee party to Wiper on March, 22.

Sonko was impeached from the Nairobi Governor’s seat on December 3, 2020, by a majoritarian vote of 88 Nairobi MCAs. Senators later upheld the County Assembly’s resolution on December 17, 2020.

The former Nairobi county chief is facing a litany of criminal charges in court among them corruption cases, terrorism-related offences and assault, all of which he has denied.

In March this year, Sonko as well as his immediate family members were banned from travelling to the United States over allegations relating to abuse of office and bribery.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has in the recent past come to Sonko’s defense, arguing that the latter cannot be barred from the party ticket since he has not been convicted of the alleged crimes.