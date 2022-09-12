Mike Sonko: How to snoop through your husband’s ‘locked’ phone





Mike Sonko has shared what he says are tips to women on how to snoop through their husband or boyfriend’s locked phones ‘when they are asleep’.

The controversial politician wrote on Twitter: “If your man or husband is sleeping soundly and in dreamland, take his phone, press the emergency button and dial *885*#96 then long press 5 then lock the phone again wait for two seconds it will automatically unlock.”

Leo wacha nisaidie wamama na madem. Kama chali yako or your hubby amelala fofofo na anangorota chukua simu yake press the emergency button then press *885*#96* then long press 5 lock the phone again wait for 2 secs it will automatically unlock. pic.twitter.com/ocMtm3DHjl — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) September 12, 2022

Nairobi News could not verify if Sonko’s advice is genuine.

This website not only encourages its readers not to follow the advice but also seek counseling as a format for solving relationship and marital challenges.

That said, Sonko, the impeached Nairobi governor, is known to share interesting types of help and advice.

In 2021, he outlined tips required to change an individual’s outlook.

This includes not playing loud music when living in a rental house.

He said: “Try to limit the volume of the music within the confines of your house. Don’t assume you are entertaining your neighbor with your latest collections. It is annoying. He could be reading for exams or has a toddler trying to sleep.”

On finances, Sonko advised against lending friends money and not investing in CCTV cameras in businesses. “Your employees will make your business their cash cow,” he offered.

At one point, he also advised men to learn how to balance the love they show their mistresses with that they give to their wives claiming that men should desist from loving their mistresses more than they do their wives.

