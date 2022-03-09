Mike Sonko, KOT react to US travel ban





The ban imposed on former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his immediate family from visiting the United States of America has had Kenyans talking.

The Sonkos were slapped with the ban on Tuesday, and the US authorities have attributed the decision to alleged corruption activities attributed to the embattled politician.

The flamboyant politician has pleaded his innocence while reading mischief and politics in the decision.

“This is politics and witchhunt,” explained Sonko.

“My wife and children have never done business with the government so I do not know why they are victimized. My former colleagues (read governors) Okoth Obado and Ferdinand Waititu have active cases in court where they have been accused of doing business with their families but they have not been punished. How does it work?” he posed.

And here’s what Kenyans have had to say.

Yaani Mike Sonko has actually told the US Gov't to focus on the war on Ukraine and leave his family alone? Take your kids to school, you people, lest they think the US Gov't is Jaymo Wa Madigaga hapo Mowlem Mogoka Baze they can answer the way they want. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) March 8, 2022

I might disagree with Hon Ex Gov Mike Sonko but; why ban him and the family from flying to the US when you have been hosting the Chief Corruption Officer? There are way more corrupt people than Sonko that actually need to be banned too/instead. — JANE KYALO (@Jane_FKyalo) March 8, 2022

It's not fair to ban Mike Sonko & his family from stepping in the U.S. because of corruption while Ferdinand Waititu, Ann Waiguru, William Ruto, Okoth Obado & Evans Kidero are free. — Jimmy Arianda (@jimmy_arianda) March 8, 2022

Mike sonko is being blocked by the US but Pandora paper suspect is free to move around the world!!!!!! — Dan Nyagah (@dan_nyagah) March 8, 2022

Why is the US doing Mike Sonko badly? How many corrupt individuals visit the United States with their families without such a ban? Is this a witch hunt? — Kawangware Finest™️ (Moturi) 🇰🇪 (@cbs_ke) March 8, 2022

USA bans Mike Sonko from traveling to that country but rolls out red carpet for Uhuru Kenyatta & William Ruto🤷🤷 — Tony Gitonga (@TonyMurega) March 8, 2022

The matter concerning Mike Sonko is still active in the courts, USA being a nation that prides itself on democracy and rule of law it would be wrong to malign and mudsling Sonko's name without concrete evidence. — Makau F. Muli 🇰🇪 (@MakauWaMuli) March 8, 2022

Mike sonko is just an easy target to USA. If they were to ban all corrupt leaders then let's say all Kenyan leaders even those on top would never get into the US. — Derick Munene. (@Mderick_) March 8, 2022

Banning of Mike Sonko from setting his feet in the USA could be a dress rehearsal for a major pronouncement in the offing. The corrupt in this country have become too arrogant that they must be reigned on. The high priest of corruption must feel very afraid — Amimo Odongo (@amimo_odongo) March 8, 2022

Now that they've banned Mike Sonko from visiting US they should consider doing the same to Client 13173. — ___Wanyinaa✨💜😘 (@NjeriWanyina) March 9, 2022