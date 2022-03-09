Join our Telegram Channel
Mike Sonko, KOT react to US travel ban

By Wangu Kanuri March 9th, 2022 1 min read

The ban imposed on former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his immediate family from visiting the United States of America has had Kenyans talking.

The Sonkos were slapped with the ban on Tuesday, and the US authorities have attributed the decision to alleged corruption activities attributed to the embattled politician.

The flamboyant politician has pleaded his innocence while reading mischief and politics in the decision.

“This is politics and witchhunt,” explained Sonko.

“My wife and children have never done business with the government so I do not know why they are victimized. My former colleagues (read governors) Okoth Obado and Ferdinand Waititu have active cases in court where they have been accused of doing business with their families but they have not been punished. How does it work?” he posed.

And here’s what Kenyans have had to say.

 

 

 

