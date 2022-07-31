Mike Sonko: Raila is playing Kalonzo

Mike Sonko, and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a campaign rally in Changamwe on May 6, 2022. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Mike Sonko now claims Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga could be taking Kalonzo Musyoka for a ride.

The flamboyant Sonko spoke while on the campaign trail in Machakos, a day after dumping Musyoka for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto.

Musyoka, considered the Ukambani region kingpin, has a deal in place to be named premier cabinet secretary should Odinga win the presidency in the August 9 polls.

He’s has also been reportedly promised a number of lucrative appointments, including four cabinet seats.

But Sonko now says, without providing proof, that these promises may not come to pass and asked Ukambani residents to ‘pray’ for Musyoka.

“My brother Kalonzo is not a bad man, but the political vehicle he is in is not a good place,” said Sonko.

“We don’t have any position known as Chief Minister in the Kenyan constitution. That is something I have warned Kalonzo to be very careful of,” he said.

Mr Sonko also claimed, again without sharing proof, that Mr Odinga who was behind his current political woes that led him to be barred by the courts from vying for Mombasa governor.

Sonko was barred from contesting after the Supreme Court upheld a decision by the Court of Appeal that he was rightfully impeached as the Nairobi governor.

Mr Sonko also accused Martha Karua of working with the Chief Justice Martha Koome with the aim of denying him his political right of contesting as a Kenyan. Again, he did not provide proof.

Mr Musyoka has however maintained he is happy working with Odinga. The veteran politicians enjoy a relationship spanning a decade, with Kalonzo having been Odinga’s running mate in the 2013 and 2017 general elections.