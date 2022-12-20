Mike Sonko tells Karen Nyamu to stop chasing married man Samidoh





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has told nominated senator Karen Nyamu to focus on what she was assigned to do and put aside personal dramas.

In a post on Karen Nyamu’s Facebook page, Sonko told Karen he admired her bright political future, but the back-and-forth and constant drama online might be her downfall.

Sonko asked Karen to stay in her lane and stop following her baby daddy everywhere, yet he is married.

Also read: Inside the Diamond Platnumz and manager Sallam SK battle for assets

“Karen, my sister you have a very bright political future. I know you as a strong bright woman even before you met this karao wa Mugithi( Samidoh),” he wrote.

Sonko also told Karen to pause giving birth and instead focus on her work.

According to the former politician, the UDA party considered her and left out many loyalists who wanted to be nominated.

“Kindly focus with the job that God gave you and he will give you a good man who will take care of your needs better than your baby daddy.”

Also read: Singer Samidoh breaks silence after Karen Nyamu dumped him

Mike Sonko’s posts come a few days after Karen’s altercation video during Samidoh’s event in Dubai over the weekend.

Karen Nyamu has since said she had ended her relationship with the father of her two children.

A few months ago, Sonko revealed that he connected Ms. Nyamu to her baby daddy, Samidoh.

“You guys should buy me tea. I am the one who gave you Samidoh during a Mugithi night in Dubai while you were with Moses Kuria,” Sonko said to which Karen responded, asking him not to leak any past video.

Also read: Watch: Magix Enga filmed in a deplorable state, battles drug addiction

On Monday, UDA’s National Youth Congress representative Jephnei Nyakwama Oringa, in a letter addressed to President William Ruto, and party secretary Veronica Maina suggested Nyamu’s expulsion is necessary after she failed to conduct herself appropriately in public.

“Her actions have brought ridicule and greatly tainted the name and reputation of the party leader and the party,” observes Ms Oringa.

Also read: Watch: Karen Nyamu causes commotion at Samidoh’s Dubai concert, wife rushes to his rescue

“In view of the foregoing, we recommend the immediate expulsion of Senator Nyamu Karen Njeri from the party and subsequent expulsion from the Senate pursuant to Article 103(1) (e) (i) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 37 of the Elections Act with immediate effect,” she adds.

The suggestion has, however, been played down by Wanjohi Githae, UDA’s Communications Director.

Also, read our top stories today:

Leaked: WhatsApp group where Size 8 cancelled appointment with ‘gay’ stylist

6 savage catch phrases used by Kenyans in 2022

The Millennial: All men cheat, so why not be with one who has money?

I am his ‘second wife’! TikToker Trisha Khalid on dating married government official