Mike Sonko: Uhuru wanted to finish me, Kalonzo saved me

Mike Sonko is led to court during one of his cases. PHOTO: COURTESY

Mike Sonko is led to court during one of his cases. PHOTO: COURTESY





Mike Sonko has publicly met with Kalonzo Musyoka for the first time since he dumped him days to the August 9, 2022 polls.

Also read: Ebola: Museveni rules out lockdown

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja rewards Ruai resident who captured illegal waste dumping

The two met at the send off of mama Miriam Munini, mother of Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo.

Earlier today at Kathonzweni, Makueni where I joined other leaders led by Hon. @skmusyoka to pay our last respects to the late Miriam Munini Maanzo, mother to Makueni Senator Hon. Dan Maanzo. pic.twitter.com/nuMEEKFsVn — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) November 4, 2022

“I respect Kalonzo Musyoka because he has always been there for me when my political career has face challenges. During the handshake government, Uhuru wanted to finish me but Kalonzo saved me and I will always be grateful to him,” said Sonko.

Sonko, who formerly served as Nairobi governor, linked up with Kalonzo ahead of the August 2022 polls after announcing his intent to contest for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on a Wiper ticket.

But he was barred by the Supreme Court on the basis he was already impeached, forcing him to criticise Chief Justice Martha Koome, and jump ship to support William Ruto, who won the presidency.

Kalonzo was backing Raila Odinga for the presidency and but has hinted he will challenge President William Ruto in 2027.