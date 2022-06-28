Mike Sonko wades into fresh Alchemist controversy





Mike Sonko has appeared to lash out at the management of the Alchemist club in Nairobi in the wake of an incident where the club bouncers were filed manhandling a lady.

Via a post on his socials, the controversial politician who is known to own a number of entertainment joints in Nairobi and Mombasa also asked the management of the club to treat its clients with decorum.

“I note the club was reopened and they even allow black people to party there,” he observed.

Adding: “The management should look at how women are being handled. Female bouncers should deal with these ladies with respect despite the situation.”

Sonko’s comments come a day after the Alchemist club, which is struggling to maintain a clean image, caused an online stir after a video went viral showing bouncers appearing to manhandle a lady.

The person who recorded the incident also claimed he was harassed.

And earlier this month, the same pub was in the news for all the wrong reasons after a video appearing to suggest the management discriminated against blacks went viral.

The incident led to the club’s temporary closure on the orders of Nairobi governor Anne Kananu.

Incidentally, Sonko, whose quest to become the next Mombasa governor appears to be facing headwinds also chipped in the controversy at the time by insisting the club should be closed.

Sonko was impeached as Nairobi governor in 2019 on allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

He has challenged that decision in the courts.