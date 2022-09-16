Mike Sonko’s daughter shows off his gold toilet in his sprawling Machakos mansion





Sandra Mbuvi, the last born daughter to former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, took to Tiktok to show off one of the things people thought was cool at their Mua Hills sprawling mansion located in Machakos County.

In the video, Sandra begins recording from outside the mansion while standing in a manicured garden before she walks up to her final destination.

“Everybody has that one thing in their house that everybody thinks is so cool. It could be a hidden cabinet, little movie room, a gadget but ours is this…” said a background voice in Sandra’s video on September 15, 2022.

She then walks into the outdoor toilet that has a gold toilet and the walls are covered in gold-plated tiles.

Sandra’s revelation caught her followers off guard with some wondering if a toilet had such opulence, what could they expect of a makeup room.

Watch the viral Tiktok video below.

Here are some reactions from fellow Kenyan Tiktokers.

“Sasa hamjui makeup room aki (You people don’t know what a make-up room is?)” wrote a user.

“Unexpected…but looks cool though,” wrote another follower.

“Stares in poverty,” wrote Maggie Kuria.

“Legal or illegal, I got to make it. My kids must live like this! God just give me life!” wrote another user.

“POV: You’re too broke to know what it actually is…I get you bro,” wrote Violet Musk.

Mike Sonko has an unmatched love for gold. Whether it is real or gold-plated, Sonko would probably have it.

These include gold seats, shoes, tables, beds, clocks, jewellery and at one point, a gold-plated vehicle.

At several locations, including his new VIP nightclub, Sonko has gold (plated) toilets installed. In this club, he had gold-coated lion sculptures installed as well as several toilets in the same colour.

So extravagant was Mike Sonko during his gubernatorial tenure- and continues to be that he spent a whooping Sh 4.3 million on a Versace pendant and chain he’d purchased in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

His love for gold and diamonds has always been the topic of discussion by netizens who expressed various opinions about it.

Some claimed a public servant leading a city with millions living below the poverty line shouldn’t show off as he always does.

