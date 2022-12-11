Millicent Omanga claps back at body shamers in a TikTok video





Nairobi politician Millicent Omanga has clapped back at body shamers in a TikTok song.

Popularly known as Mama Miradi, Omanga danced and lip synced to a song dubbed ‘Nimenona.‘

The song’s lyrics tells of people of their weight while ignoring body critiques.

Omanga who is dressed in a dera is seen dancing and even showing off her body thus sending a message to critics who keep on body shaming her.

Comments from the video were a mixture of positive and negative with critics still calling her out for what they termed as ‘parading’ her assets while others affirmed her to keep on going regardless.

This is not the first time ‘haters’ have gone after Omanga.

She was always on the receiving end for shaking her backside while dancing to songs at political events during the campaign season.

Besides, the politician has never shied away from dancing at public events.

Omanga also also went viral when content creator and comedian Crazy Kenner did a video imitating Omanga dancing to the song Sipangwingwi at political event.

Omanga has also in the past been forced to clarify that her backside is ‘original’.