Millicent Omanga faults government over Maina Njenga’s tribulations

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga speaks to the media at Convent Hotel in Lavington, Nairobi on May 25, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI





The Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Millicent Omanga, has faulted the government over former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga’s current troubles with law enforcement agencies in the country.

Ms Omanga, via her social media accounts, said what took place at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Thursday was wrong and would worsen if things go on as they were.

“We are walking on a very dangerous path. Those celebrating what happened today at the DCI offices, Kiambu Road should remember a small match lights a big fire,” Omanga said.

On Thursday, the DCI headquarters along the busy Kiambu Road was a beehive of activities following the summoning of Mr Njenga.

Mr Njenga arrived at the DCI Headquarters at 8am, alongside opposition leaders who included Ms Martha Karua, former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Jubilee Party Secretary General Mr Jeremiah Kioni.

Moments later, the team was joined by hundreds of their supporters who were singing and chanting anti-government slogans.

Mr Njenga was then picked by DCI officers from his lawyers and was driven around the city before they dumped him outside Nairobi Area Police Station.

Mr Njenga is accused of being a member of the Mungiki, an organised criminal group banned by the government years ago.

He is also accused of engaging in criminal activities after he addressed a charged meeting in Wanyoro, Nakuru County on May 11, 2023.

During the meeting, which he is accused of chairing, Mr Njenga allegedly encouraged the youth to engage in criminal activities.

He is also accused of being in possession of a firearm and 40 rolls of bhang found at his home in Bahati Sub-County, Nakuru County.

Detectives also say he was found in possession of a military backpack strap, which the National Police Service (NPS) claims is its property.

Detectives believe Mr Njenga obtained the property illegally or stole it from a police officer.

The DCI is already planning to charge Mr Njenga along with 11 of his supporters.

