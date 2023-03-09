Millicent Omanga: We won’t be shocked if Raila accepts another handshake





Former Nairobi Women Representative Aspirant Millicent Omanga, has said Kenyans will not be shocked if Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga accepts another handshake.

Omanga also the reason Odinga wants to lead his supporters in staging mass action is because he is targeting another handshake.

“Today is 9th March, the date the handshake happened 5 years ago. No wonder Azimio wants to ‘issue directions’ to their supporters today to force another ‘handshake.’ It’s not a coincidence if at all,” she posted on her socials.

According to Omanga, the opposition leader is trying to lure President William Ruto into a handshake by threatening to storm the State House with his supporters.

Although Odinga has accepted a handshake with the late president Mwai Kibaki and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, he has categorically stated that this time round he is not is not interested in such an arrangement with President Ruto.

“What I say during the day is what I say also at night. We are not looking for half a loaf and even under Uhuru’s government we did not even get a quarter of a loaf. The only time that we went into government was in 2008 when the (handshake) was negotiated by the international community,” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga has also dismissed claims by President Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, that the political rallies he has be holding across the country are aimed at creating a political crisis to force Ruto into a handshake, a scheme they claim the ODM party leader used to secure a pact with retired Mr Kenyatta in 2018.

On the other hand, Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya also strongly warned Mr Odinga against entering into any political deal with President Ruto.

“This time round we are saying no to a handshake. I want to tell my friend Raila Odinga that if you accept a handshake this time round you will be alone,” Oparanya said at a political rally in Kisumu.

