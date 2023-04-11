Millie Odhiambo: Akothee’s 2nd wedding a victory lap for female empowerment





Kenyan musician Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, tied the knot with her Caucasian husband, Denis Schweizer, in an extremely lavish wedding on April 10, 2023, at the Windsor Golf and Country Club.

Several high-profile politicians and entertainment celebrities attended and did not hold back from having the time of their lives to match Akothee’s energy.

Among the guests was Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo, who danced with the bride and groom in a now-viral clip.

Following the wedding, speaking of her experience at the luxurious event, Honorable Odhiambo was of the opinion that Akothee’s wedding was a celebration of women’s liberation.

“My experience was wonderful. I think it was a beautiful day. Akothee is a brand, and as a brand, she stands for women’s liberation. And so it was not just a wedding. It was also celebrating women’s liberation,” the MP said.

“People like to closet us as women and decide what we should be, but she has defied that. When men get married, they can marry twice, thrice or 10 times but a woman, if you’re married once, you are supposed to stay married once even if the marriage is not helpful to you. So I think she’s just letting us know the world is changing, and we gotta change with it,” said Millie Odhiambo.

Prior to meeting Denis, popularly known as Mr Omosh, Akothee did not hide the fact that she had five children by three men.

However, she clarified that she had only been married once and looked forward to settling down with Mr Omosh for life.

In addition to her commentary on Akothee’s wedding, Honorable Odhiambo also advised young women looking to get married in events such as Akothee’s.

“What I can tell them is be yourself. Don’t try to be anyone else, be confident about who you are, and it doesn’t really matter your circumstances or situation.

If you want to get married, you’ll get married. If you don’t want to get married, don’t get married because people also expect you to get married. Just be who you are and, above everything, go about a nice social union.”

