Millie Odhiambo beats Culture PS Ummi Bashi in tug of war

Suba North lawmaker Millie Odhiambo (right) tussles with culture Principal Secretary Ummi Bashi in a tug of war game. PHOTO: George Odiwuor

Suba North lawmaker Millie Odhiambo tickled her constiuents after sensationally defeating culture Principal Secretary Ummi Bashi in a tug of war game.

The two state officers were competing in pulling the rope during the closure of the 11th edition of Rusinga Cultural Festival in Kamasengre Village in Rusinga Island in Homa Bay County.

The game is among those played by the Abasuba community which has been assimilated by Luos.

The community usually organises the annual festival in December where they showcase their cultural practices.

Among the games they participate in are boat racing, traditional wrestling and tug of war.

Women from Abasuba also display some of the local cuisine and dressing which includes animal hides which they use to cover their bodies.

Ms Odhiambo and Ms Bashir decided to participate in the tug of war.

Both positioned themselves opposite each other in front of a large crowd that was witnessing the competition.

They were being assisted to pull the rope by their team members of seven people from both sides.

As a show that she did not want to let her tribesmen down, Ms Odhiambo used all her energy to pull the rope to beat the rival team.

She said the activity proved that she is from the Abasuba community.

“My father is from Suba and my mother is from the luo community. That makes me one of you,” she said.

Organisers at the festival do it as a way of saving the tribe from extinction.

Most people from Suba do not know their language as they speak Dholuo most of the time.

Ms Odhiambo said she is struggling to speak the language.

“I know a few sentences which I can use to communicate. We are a minority group but we need not to be forgotten,” she said.

She attributed the problem to failure by parents to introduce their children to the language.

The legislator said she was among those who failed to learn the language when she was still young.

She however said she will promote the tribe by sponsoring a Bill in parliament to protect her tribesmen.

The Bill, she said, enables her community to be given priority in national matters.

“We need to be considered for employment. We may look small but we have great potential,” Ms Odhiambo said.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza attended the event.