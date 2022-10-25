Millions raised for a Kenyan nurse stabbed at work in the USA





More than Sh2.5 million ($21,600) has been raised to cover the funeral cost of June Onkundi, a Kenyan psychiatric nurse who was killed by a patient while on duty in Durham, North Carolina on October 18, 2022.

Her mourning family is targeting Sh10 million through a GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/bf249a5c) created four days ago to collect contributions.

Her family has announced the deceased will be laid to rest in the USA, her adopted country.

Her brother Mr Abaga Sagero, a former District Officer, further explained the burial may be delayed because the body is being held by American authorities for investigations.

“My sister will nevertheless be buried in her adopted State of North Carolina, in the USA where she was killed,” he said.

The deceased was stabbed to death by a patient in her office at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham.

The facility provides outpatient treatment for people struggling with mental health or addiction issues.

The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call just after 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they found June had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The suspect, 47-year-old James Gomes, was still on the scene when officers arrived and he was taken into custody. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

WRAL News reported that Gomes has a history of violence against female health workers and had only been out of prison for four months before killing Onkundi.

He had a history of assaulting women while working as a janitor at Durham’s Merrick-Moore Elementary School in 2005. In March 2019, Gomes attacked a clinical social worker at a Duke Health facility, according to court documents.

The suspect is due back in court on November 9 for a hearing.

The judge ordered the suspect’s detention and denied him bond.

She leaves behind a husband and four children under the age of 16. She moved to the US from Kenya at age 19.

