Milly Chebby: We spent 250K on our Wakanda outfits





Following harsh criticism on social media over their choice of fashion, A-list celebrities who dressed up for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere last weekend have continued to defend their dress code.

A section of netizens felt that several celebrities invited to the event didn’t put in the necessary effort required when dressing up at the Century Cinemax, Sarit Center, Nairobi event.

Online comedian Terence Creative and his wife, YouTuber Milly Chebet, were among the celebrities who were criticized.

Also read: I have never been dumped! Tanasha Donna brags about leaving Diamond

For the occasion, the couple chose to wear sandals and matching brown velvet outfits, commonly worn during Kikuyu traditional weddings, ruracio.

Terence went further and painted his right eye and both arms to complement his look. He completed the look with a head bracelet and a golden rungu giving an impression of a Shaka Zulu supremo.

Milly had her hair neatly weaved and tightened with the porcupine spikes.

To the critics, this wasn’t how to show up for a premier movie such as Wakanda. But Milly thinks, on this one, they were spot on.

“Most Kenyans didn’t understand why we showed up like that. I guess it’s because many haven’t watched Wakanda yet. The entire theme has heavily borrowed from our African culture, and we felt it was necessary to bring our #WakandaVibe.”

Also read: Exclusive: Majirani – I was a victim of sodomy while in prison

“We married a little bit of Kalenjin design (where I come from) and my husband’s Kikuyu, and brought that to life with our outfit.” She told Nairobi News.

Milly Chebby revealed how much the matching outfits cost.

“I am not sure I should be saying this, but it was quite some investment. For both of our pieces, to make up by Bochabery beauty to our stylist Chebicreation, to the rungu I would say we parted with around Sh250,000 for the occasion,” Chebby said.

She insists that since they were getting paid to attend the event, they had to show up in style and theme and did that to their client’s satisfaction.

Also read: Just another day as Anerlisa Muigai steps out in top, shoes worth hundreds of thousands

Cate Actress, also among those who attended the event, recently revealed that she spends around Sh100,000 to show up for such events.

Actress Matubia and her fiancée Blessing Lung’aho who was also criticised. She apologised for not dressing to the satisfaction of Kenyans, saying they got the memo late.

“The invite came in on Monday at midnight which we saw in the morning and the event was on Wednesday. There was not enough time to fetch one of the books, but we will definitely do better next time. Because we wouldn’t have missed the event because we were being paid to show up.”

Also, read our top stories today:

5 Kenyan politicians making waves on TikTok

Police officer, civilian fight inside police station over debt

Prolific players who will miss 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar

Hustler Fund: You will only be allowed a loan of Sh500 to Sh50,000