Milly Chebby: Why I’m afraid of liposuction





Content Creator Millicent Chebet alias Milly Chebby says she has reservations about undergoing a weight loss procedure.

She made the confession in an online interview in the presence of her husband Terence Creative, plus creators Milly and Kabi Wa Jesus.

She also opened up to receiving Milly several offers for a liposuction procedure but has not settled on any yet because she is afraid of the process.

“I would have already done liposuction because I have so many offers,” she said.

Speaking in support of his wife, Terence Creative, a renowned comedian backed her, saying she does not necessarily need to go for liposuction and he can help her work out instead.

“We will work out,” said Terence.

The comments come a few months after Chebby suggested of plans to undergo cosmetic surgery to help her reduce weight.

The mother of one said she is prepared and is yet to choose the type of procedure she will undergo to help her shed off excess weight.

She stated that when the time came, she would choose whether to undergo a gastric bypass (gastric balloon), 360 liposuctions, butt lift, or breast implant procedure.

“So, I’m preparing, I’ll be going for one of those ones you have seen there soon. Very, very, soon,” she said.

The social media influencer further stated that she has raised her concerns regarding the procedure with medical practitioners and is convinced and assured of its success.

She went on to promise to share the surgical procedure with her fans saying, “I will be taking you guys through the process.”

If it happens, Chebby will follow in the footsteps of her best friend Jackie Matubia, who ingested a gastric balloon to help in shedding off weight.

Jackie previously revealed via her YouTube channel she lost 6kgs in 2 weeks after ingesting the balloon.

Among other Kenyan celebrities to have undergone weight loss procedures include, Kate Actress, Murugi Munyi, Fashionable Stepmum, and Risper Faith.

