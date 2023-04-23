Milly Wa Jesus gets emotional speaking about Kabi’s daughter





The issue of Kabi Wa Jesus having a child with his cousin has always affected his wife Milly Wa Jesus.

On the reality TV show ‘Oh Sister’ where Milly and other gospel celebrities appeared, the issue recently got them emotional.

One of the cast members, Priscilla Ndanu, a businesswoman, raised the issue by asking the mother of two about her stepdaughter.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Caroline Mutoko reveals admiration for Bahati, Kabi wa Jesus

Ndanu wanted to know about the current relationship between Milly and Abby Wa Jesus, the first child her husband fathered with his cousin before he was saved.

“Speaking of girls, mtoi wa Kabi siku hizi ashaanza kukuita mum? (Has Kabi’s daughter started calling you mum?” Ndanu paused.

Milly, who was sipping coffee at the time, slowly put down her cup with shock written all over her face.

She seemed very taken aback by the question and remained astonished.

Looking disturbed, Milly then pointed out that she didn’t want to talk about the subject because it was too emotional for her.

“I don’t want to cry!” Milly said.

The daughter, named Abby, made national headlines after Kabi’s cousin accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

Also read: Kabi Wa Jesus: I never thought past issues could rock my marriage

Kabi initially denied the child was his, claiming she was his niece.

“The lady you see in the picture is my cousin and the baby we took the picture with is called Abby – she is my niece.

How can anyone say you are the father of your cousin’s child?”

A few weeks later, DNA testing confirmed that Kabi was indeed the father.

Kabi has since taken responsibility for raising and supporting his daughter.

The drama has certainly left the family in turmoil as Kenyans watched in shock and awe.

The couple recently took to their YouTube channel to open up to fans about their marriage.

Kabi said Milly lost faith in him after the drama.

Milly added that trust is given when a person is honest and has no hidden secrets.

Also read: Kabi wa Jesus maintains sleeping with cousin is ‘ok’, KOT reacts