Mimi ni ‘mzee’ lakini I am a fine girl – Esther Musila 54, to critics of her marriage to young husband





Gospel singer Guardian Angel, 33, and his wife Esther Musila 54, have found joy in their two-year-old marriage despite facing scrutiny from a section of their online followers due to their age difference.

The mother of three who is 20 years older than Guardian Angel, during a recent candid TikTok session opened up about the negativity she encounters on social media and has had to keep up with.

Esther explained that she has been the target of harsh comments, with some netizens labeling her ‘old’ and questioning her decision to marry a man whose agemate to her son.

Despite this, Musila expressed pride in her relationship, insisting that she and Guardian Angel are thriving together.

“Mimi ni mzee lakini I am fine… Fine girl… All those who are always out there insulting me, why didn’t my husband see you? Why didn’t he marry you when you were so young and beautiful?” she mocked.

Musila shared her realization of how toxic the online environment can be, especially for those who dare to challenge societal norms.

“Until I married Guardian, I didn’t know how toxic this world can be out here. That people can be so jealous of you and your life, for what? Why do people insult others? Just why?” she questioned.

Despite the negativity, Musila remains unfazed and proud of her age and her unique relationship.

“These people who call me old, will they not grow old? Are they immune? They hate me because they can’t have what I have,” she went on.

In a previous interview, Musila said she did not find joy in her first marriage.

“I enjoy being a wife now, unlike what I experienced in my first marriage. Perhaps in my first marriage, I got married at a young age and therefore did not have the opportunity to fully enjoy the role of a wife. It was more about other people then,” Musila said.

“But now I appreciate being a wife and I congratulate and thank Guardian Angel for enabling me to embrace this role,” she explained.