Miniskirts, dreads, tumbo cuts; not here! Kenya Methodist University tells students





Kenya Methodist University has made public a strict dress code that it says all students in the institution must now comply with.

In a memo dated January 5, 2023 and signed by Dr Esther Mbaabu, the Dean of Students at the university, students at the institution have advised against put on dreadlocks, wearing untucked shirts, tumbo cuts, bare backs and miniskirts among a wide range of dressing styles that the institutions deems inappropriate.

“All university students are required to comply with the University code of dressing and wear appropriate attire during study, at meal times in the dining hall, and in all university functions,” the memo reads in part.

Also read: KTN news anchor Zubeida Koome shaves her dreadlocks after 20 years

In the memo, Dr Mbaabu also outlined the hairstyles and dressing styles that have now been prohibited by the university.

Male students have been prohibited from putting on dreadlocks, plated hair, earrings and wearing untucked shirts. They have also been advised against wearing vests that show their bear chest and attending classes with hats and caps.

On the other hand, female students have been prohibited from wearing tumbo cuts, bare back, miniskirts, body tight trousers and see through clothes. They will also be required not to wear skirts which are above the knee line, skirts whose slit is above the knee line and blouses with necklines that run down more than four inches.

Also read: Why widow caught in property tussle with in-laws now fears for her life

Other than Kenya Methodist University, there are other institutions of higher learning in the country that have imposed similar rules on how students dress within their precincts .

For those looking to join Strathmore University, their admission letter comes along with a set of rules that must always be adhered to. Sleeveless blouses or dresses are not allowed and this is clearly stated in the letter.

Female students at the university are also prohibited from wearing tops or blouses that expose too much cleavage and wearing skirts or dresses that reach above the knees.

Also read: Our hearts are broken: Slain LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba’s adoptive parents mourn