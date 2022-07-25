‘Miracle’ Kakamega twin sister delivers baby boy

Sharon Matius (left), Mevis Imbaya (centre) and Melon Lutenyo pose for a photo in Likuyani, Kakamega County on June 12, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS LUBANGA

One of the famous sister twins who hogged media headlines after they were reunited through social media following separation at birth has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

Melon Lutenyo, who got married after sitting for her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE) and scored a C plain mean grade, is said to have delivered at the weekend.

The news was shared by her twin sister Sharon Mathias on social media.

“Congratulations Melon, my better half for delivering safely. You brought us a bundle of joy,” she posted on Facebook.

Ms Mathias scored a C+ whilst Ms Melon managed a C plain and they both said they would like to take a course in teaching.

The post attracted hundreds of comments from social media users who congratulated the new mother in town.

Immediately after getting married, many of Ms Melon’s fans asked why she had decided to settle down that early and she said that she was happy and never saw any problem with that.

She got married to her lover of years identified as Mr Willis Odhiambo.

She has been constantly sharing videos on her Tiktok account and some of those captured when she was married in a traditional wedding ceremony.

“I am happy. I was only crying because of parting ways with my sister but marriage was my own choice no one forced me to,” said Ms Melon who joined university in September 2021.

The mother to the twin girls Ms Rosemary Onyango gave birth to them at Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital in 1999.

This was exactly two days after another woman identified as Ms Angeline Omina delivered another daughter called Sharon.

However, it remains unclear how Ms Omina left with one of the twin girls and left behind Sharon who went with Ms Onyango.

The two twin girls could later meet in 2018 and their story went viral.