Mirror, Mirror: Your relationship is a reflection of you





The world reflects back to you, and nowhere is this more apparent than in your personal relationships, especially those of a romantic nature.

I have come to realise that more often than not the faults you see in your siblings, friends, colleagues and partner(s) are similarly just denied parts of yourself and conversely the qualities you admire in your partner are qualities you admire because of your background and potentially what you possess.

The things you look for in another are based on the things you either admire or detest most about yourself based on your conditioning. Your perception shapes your reality and it’s important to remember that what you see is not necessarily what it is, but what you perceive it to be.

In this light you begin to see, and quite frankly admit, where you may need to heal. Here’s a hint: just follow your emotional triggers.

If you think about it, a romantic relationship is like a mirror. It reflects who you are, what you believe and how you approach life. It’s like holding up a magnifying glass to your own personality and seeing all the little quirks and idiosyncrasies that make you who you are.

Your personal relationships reflect your values and what you tolerate most of the time. The things that are most important to you, whether it’s honesty, loyalty or humour, will inevitably show up in your interactions with those closest to you. For example, if you value honesty above all else, you’re likely to be very transparent in your communication with your friends and/or partner.

On the other hand, if you value humour, you may find yourself cracking jokes and trying to make people laugh even in the most serious situations.

Your relationships also reflect your communication style. Are you someone who likes to talk things through, or do you prefer to keep your feelings bottled up? Do you get defensive when you feel criticised, or are you able to take feedback and grow from it? Other people’s communication styles are likely to be very different from your own, which can lead to some interesting conflicts and misunderstandings.

However, the relationship that says more about a person than any other personal relationship is the romantic one. The partner you choose to spend your life with will largely determine how you behave and who you turn out to be in the long run. One of the most interesting things about romantic relationships is how they can bring out your strengths and weaknesses.

For example, if you’re someone who struggles with patience, being in a relationship can really put that to the test. You may find yourself frustrated by your partner’s quirks or habits, and learning to be patient and understanding can be a real growth opportunity.

On the other hand, your partner may bring out the best in you, encouraging you to be your most authentic self and supporting you in pursuing your goals.

Of course, a romantic relationship isn’t just about you. It’s also about your partner, and how the two of you interact and communicate with each other. A healthy, thriving relationship is one where both partners are able to bring out the best in each other, and where they feel safe and supported to be their most authentic selves.

So, what does your romantic relationship say about you? It says that you’re someone who values connection and intimacy, who is willing to take risks and be vulnerable in order to build something meaningful with another person.

It says that you’re someone who is constantly growing and evolving, who is open to feedback, and willing to learn from your mistakes. And, most importantly, it says that you’re someone who is capable of loving and being loved, which is one of the most beautiful and powerful things any of us can do.

