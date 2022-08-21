‘Missing’ IEBC consultant found in good health

Mr Japhet Dibo, a consultant at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. PHOTO: FILE

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) consultant who had been reported missing has been found.

Nairobi News established that Mr. Japhet Dibo, an IT expert, had been missing since August 18, 2022.

A missing report had consequently been filed at the Kilimani Police Station under Occurrence Book number 39/19/08/2022.

“We are okay and he is at home, there is nothing to worry about as everything is fine,” Ms Flora Aluoch, Mr Dibo’s wife said.

Mr Dibo reportedly owns Dial Africa that has its headquarters located at Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) along Ngong Road.

Earlier, Ms Aluoch explained that her husband was last seen at his offices in the company of a yet to be identified man.

The missing incident comes at a time IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati raised concerns of intimidation and harassments against his staff.

“This has instilled fear within the staff who are now unable to report to the office today. This harassment must stop for this,” he said.

Already, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are currently investigating an incident in which the IEBC’s Embakasi East returning officer disappeared before he was eventually found dead in Loitoktok, Kajiado County.