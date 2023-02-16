Missing: Kenyan mother and daughter found dead in van in Finland

Mother daughter duo: Catherine Anyango and Michelle were known for their samosas in Finland. PHOTO| COURTESY

Police in Tahko, Finland, have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a Kenyan mother and her daughter.

The bodies of Catherine Anyango and her daughter Michelle were found inside their van at the main parking lot of the resort town on Thursday, February 9.

According to local media, Catherine, 43, and her daughter Michelle who police say is in her twenties, had come to work in Nilsi, where they had a samosa stand, but did not return home after that.

The women’s relatives had already tried to reach the women without success when they reported to the local police.

The police say they received a report on February 8, 2023, about the missing women, and the next day, Thursday, the women were found dead in Tahko.

Local police said the matter is being investigated, but at the moment, they say there might not have been foul play.

They are suspected of dying of carbon monoxide poisoning after retiring to their van in freezing Tahko temperatures.

In a shared screenshot of the family WhatsApp group, the duo had missing for 7 days.

“The deceased Beatrice and Mitchell were last seen alive at 04.00 of Saturday morning doing their daily selling of food in their truck.

Apparently after closing the business, it’s suspected that they decided to take a nap in the track based on the position they were found in sleeping side by side,” the WhatsApp message read in part.

“After the autopsy, it’s been discovered that the cause of death is inhaling carbon monoxide in their sleep leading to luck of oxygen.

So it’s possible that they used charcoal to cook or something that produce carbon monoxide because the track had carbon monoxide. The police have allowed for funeral arrangements and collection of the bodies ASAP,” they added.

The duo owned a food cart company and specialized in ‘ethnic’ food, including samosas.

They moved from town to town, selling unique cuisine.

Following the tragic deaths, the family calls on well-wishers to assist in repatriating the bodies home for burial.

