Missing Kitengela boy, 11, found dead, body mutilated

The body of the Grade Five pupil at Sathya-sai School on the Isinya-Kiserian road was discovered in a pool of blood today in a deserted three-bedroom house a few metres from his parents’ home.

Neighbours had noticed bloodstains leading the house before they happened upon the murder scene. Police found a chisel and a hummer nearby.

“I saw the mutilated body. The perpetrators must have had enough time to commit the crime and cover their backs. Nobody heard any distress call since the time the boy went missing,” said a neighbour.

According to a postmortem conducted today at Shalom Hospital in Athi River, young Kipkemboi died from multiple stabs in the head.

The body had 17 stabs in the head and neck.

Leaving his mother

Family members and friends the Nation spoke to at the morgue were yet to come to terms with the killing, considering that the boy’s father died on January 31, leaving his mother to take care of him and his sister.

The boy lived with his father somewhere else until the latter’s death, when he moved in with his mother.

Daisy Kibet, the boy’s sister, described her brother as a jovial football lover who was the darling of the family.

“He was my only brother. He was always jovial and friendly. He lit up our family even in dark moments despite his tender age,” Daisy said.

The family said they are living in fear.