Missing KU student found dead at boyfriend’s house in Kahawa





The student at Kenyatta University who went missing last weekend has been found dead at her boyfriend’s house in Kahawa Wendani, Kiambu County.

Victoria Muthoni Theuri, a Public Policy and Administration student, was last seen on Christmas Day. On that day she told her parents who live in Kahawa Sukari, Kiambu county that she had gone to visit her sister.

When she did not return home that evening, her parents called her sister to find out whether she would be sleeping at her place or if she would return home.

According to the police, her sister said she had not seen her. The parents decided to call her but her phone was off.

When Victoria failed to return home on Boxing Day Victoria, with her phone still off, her parents reported the incident at Kahawa Sukari Police Station.

It has since emerged that she usually spent time at her boyfriend’s apartment at Alvo House before going home after school.

And while her family was looking for her, the residents of Alvo House started noticing some foul smell from one of the apartments which was locked.

“The boy who lives there was not around and we found it odd that there was a bad smell like coming out of the house. It smelt like something had died inside the locked house,” said a neighbour.

The caretaker immediately reported the case at Kahawa Sukari Police Station.

Police went to the house on Thursday and with the help of welders broke the door. Victoria’s body was found in the sitting room with no visible injuries.

“She must have been dead for at least three days,” a police officer privy to the investigations said.

Victoria’s boyfriend who had gone to his rural home was immediately traced and arrested. He was taken to Ruiru sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for questioning.

The boyfriend told the police that he left Victoria at his house on Christmas Day and travelled to his parent’s home.

Police are now seeking to establish how the university student met her death.

