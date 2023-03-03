Missing man’s body found rotting inside his house in Kayole





The body of a 40-year-old man who had been missing for almost a week has been found decomposing in his house in Kayole, Nairobi.

The body of the man, who has been missing since February 25, was found dangling from a roof with a rope around his neck.

Police suspect the man took his life on the day he was reported missing as the decomposition had progressed considerably.

A foul smell emanating from the house is what alerted the neighbours who called the police.

One area resident peeped through the window and saw the body dangling from the roof.

Police, who picked the body and took it to the mortuary pending autopsy, said the motive of the incident remains unknown.

Last week, another 40-year-old man who had also been missing for days was found dead in his house at Lynks Apartment, Lang’ata in a suspected suicide case.

Martin Nyaga’s body was discovered by the house caretaker who was then taking a new tenant around to view vacant houses.

The caretaker told the police that a foul smell emanating from the apartment where he stayed is what alerted him. He said the deceased had not been seen for days.

When the police broke into the house, they found the body hanging from the ceiling with a rope tied around his neck.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified woman was found near the fence of Moi Air Base in Eastleigh.

Herders grazing their animals at the scene stumbled on the body and reported to the police.

Police believe the woman, whose estimated age is about 25, may have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

Police said the body had a piece of clothing around the neck and that there were also signs of strangulation and a visible injury on the left thigh.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy to establish how the victim died.

