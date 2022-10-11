Missing Ugandan MP travelled back home, switched his phone off





A Ugandan Member of Parliament who went missing in Nairobi after he boarded an online taxi from Kilimani has been found safe and sound in his house.

Mr David Wandendeya Wakikona, the Bududa MP was reported missing at Kilimani Police Station after his colleagues failed to trace him.

According to the report, he boarded an Uber taxi from the Kilimani area to the City Center on Sunday morning.

“He picked a taxi in Nairobi to run errands but switched off his phone and took a flight to Eldoret to see a sick relative before heading back to Uganda,” Kilimani OCPD Muturi Mbogo said.

The MP is said to have checked in at Samura Court along Argwings Kodhek road on October 3, together with his colleagues.

He boarded the motor vehicle from Kilimani in Dagoretti North Sub County, he left behind his colleagues Mr Abdi Kisos, Mr John Ngoya, Mr Paul Busiro and Mr Opio Emmanuel, who is the Clerk of the Ugandan National Assembly.

The politician was picked up by a vehicle, which was being driven by Mr Robert Wang’ombe, the report said in part.

The MP had asked the guard manning the entrance to Samura Court to hail an Uber on his behalf and his destination was to be Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi County.

Mr Wakikona is a member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) whose leader is Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

