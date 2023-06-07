Mistari nayo! Gachagua: How I stole my wife’s heart during her days in Alliance





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left Kenyans in stitches during the National Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday after he playfully revealed how he won the heart of his wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua.

The DP’s anecdote was directed at National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who is fond of making refence to his alma mater, Alliance Boys High School.

“Your excellency, you and I need to reconcile with Kimani Ichung’wah because we share a common background in high school. However, he has not been kind to us. Every time he gets the chance to speak, he never fails to remind us about his time at Alliance Boys. But let me tell you, you should respect me. I entered that same Alliance and managed to confuse a lady who is now my wife,” Gachagua told the gathering.

“So, between me and these gentlemen who attended Alliance Boys, who is truly superior? I didn’t just put my wife in a box; for the past 35 years, she has been in my house,” the DP went on.

Gachagua’s playful banter elicited laughter and applause from the audience, lightening the atmosphere of the event.

The National Prayer Breakfast serves as a platform for leaders from various backgrounds to come together in prayer, reflection and dialogue.

During the vote of thanks, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced that Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, in response to the Deputy President’s humorous remarks, had a rebuttal of her own.

The Speaker said the esteemed alumnus of Alliance Girls High School had whispered something to him, entrusting him with the task of responding to the DP.

“Before I move the vote of thanks, allow me to be the advocate of Pastor Dorcas Gachagua because she doesn’t have a right of reply, having already spoken. According to Mama Dorcas, yeye ndiye aliingiza deputy president box (She is the one who stole his heart),” Kingi said.

