Mitchelle Ntalami: I’m now ready to date again, but not anyone from Nairobi





Kenyan entrepreneur Mitchelle Ntalami has revealed that she has moved on and is ready to date again. Mitchelle made the revelation during a Q&A session with her fans on her Instagram stories.

When one of her fans asked her if she was ready to date again, Mitchelle gave an affirmative answer, although there is one condition.

“I do. But not in or from Nairobi. Kanairo will show you things my fren,” Mitchelle responded.

The CEO of Marini Naturals CEO also said she does see herself walking down the aisle and raising a family someday.

“I definitely do. I’m a family/wifey/marriage kind of woman. I haven’t been the luckiest in love, but I know my time is coming. Rather I choose to believe so. Kids, yes definitely! I’d love a mini-me and I think he/she/they would be just so adorable!” she said.

Mitchelle also responded to queries about her previous relationship with Bold Network CEO Makena Njeri, saying she has moved on and there isn’t any form of communication between the two of them.

“Everyone wondering whether we still talk. No we don’t. About moving on, yes I have,” she said.

On June 23, 2022, while celebrating her 38th birthday, Mitchelle surprised her fans after she posted photos and videos which led many of her followers to believe she was cuffed once again.

The businesswoman was seen in the presence of a woman identified as Chipmurnk ‘Mario’ on Instagram. Chipmurnk was seen holding and kissing Michelle’s hand.

“I feel loved again,” Michelle captioned the post followed by love heart emojis.

On Chipmurnk’s Insta stories, she wrote; “Happy birthday baby #thirtyATE To love, happiness, healing, and your new year @michelle.ntalami.”

However, Michelle quickly shut down the brewing rumors by denying denied dating the woman.

“Lool, fam…just being chauffeured on your birthday and feeling nice about it qualifies as dating? Wacheni jokes (stop joking). Chipmurnk, come see how easy it is apparently to date me, But all the same, thank you for the love,” Michelle wrote while tagging Mario.

In a separate post, she asked her fans to stop jumping to conclusions.

“We si my DM is blowing up with ‘I’m so happy for you’ messages.. No guys, I am not dating Mario. I was simply chauffeured and felt special at that moment coz of a lot of other things. You guys are too quick, this is how you jump to a conclusion?”