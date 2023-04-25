Mitchelle Ntalami’s heartwarming message to Fena Gitu





Beautypreneur Mitchelle Ntalami has left her fans in awe after she shared a heartwarming tribute to her girlfriend Fena Gitu.

Sharing photos from their trip together to Madagascar, Ntalami praised Gitu for being an amazing artist and person who has brought her a lot of joy and positive energy.

“If laughter and being silly could pay us, we’d for sure be amongst the wealthiest! But since it doesn’t, we’ll just continue to laugh our way together through life! And you already know, I will always be right here for you! Happy Birthday, King Julien! May your Jesus year be your breakthrough year! 3/3 4L! Too many beautiful memories to count, but this day (and trip) remains one of my faves!” read Ntalami’s tribute.

In response to the Marini Naturals CEO, Fena wrote, “Ahhhhhh the tears, they’re fighting themselves!! Thank you bunnyyyy!! I’m so grateful that we get to celebrate yet another year of friendship together. The birthday memories are insane, I’m still laughing at the outfit storo. I love you, thank you for having my back. Cheers, my love.”

The bond between the two friends had previously sparked rumors that they were romantically involved, something both parties came out to refute saying that they are nothing more than great friends.

Speaking to Ankali Ray of Wambea 254, Ntalami denied claims that she was dating the singer, saying that Fena is her good friend, stating that they had been doing business together every now and then.

“All I can say is that Fena is a very good friend of mine, I think everybody knows that we have been friends for years, we have a very good working and friendship relationship.”

Fena also addressed the incessant rumors where she took the matter to her Instagram, denying all suggestions that she is dating the entrepreneur.

“Usually I don’t do this, but for people I care for, I will…After an honestly magical trip to Madagascar reconnecting with one beautiful @michelle.ntalami …. someone I share a deep and yes, complicated history with, the past week back in Nairobi has been one thing after another on the blogs. Can’t even do post-holiday blues in peace. While I understand this life comes with the public scrutiny, there has to be limits to what and how ‘journalists’ and journalists, report things.”

She added that she felt the need to clear up rumors circulating because rumors are just that…rumors.

“It’s no secret that I hate the sometimes negative attention that goes with it. I like my shit private, and it will stay that way. But let me clarify this; Mich and I are, as she said in a recent interview, really good long-term friends. As it stands, we are not dating. She did not deny this. Neither did she deny me,” she lamented.

