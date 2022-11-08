Mixed reactions after NYS officer wipes Ababu Namwamba’s shoes





Kenyans on Twitter have expressed mixed reactions after a video emerged of a National Youth Service (NYS) officer wiping the shoes of the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and the Arts Ababu Namwamba.

In the viral video, the CS, who was dressed in a pin-stripped suit, is seen having his shoes being wiped by the young man.

“And I hope madam Director General (DG) allows a tip,” Namwamba said as he enjoyed having his shoes wiped.

“No! No! No! We do not allow tips. It is part of the discipline,” NYS DG Sakwa responds to Namwamba.

After having his shoes wiped clean, Mr Namwamba then shakes hands and exchanges pleasantries with the officer.

In Twitter, the video has drawn varied reactions. Here are a few:

Namwamba speaking on Monday at the NYS headquarters in Nairobi committed to ensuring 20,000 youth are enlisted into the program annually. NYS service was officially transferred to the ministry with Namwamba saying that he envisions a transformed NYS that will be an enabler and driver of the government manifesto and other development agendas.

“I endeavour to support the Service to attain the targeted youth intake of 20,000 annually, to upscale national service functions with particular emphasis on climate-smart agriculture and value addition for increased food production, propagation of tree seedlings and tree planting,” he said.

Additionally, the CS called for the introduction and strengthening of progressive policy, legal and institutional reforms that would guarantee greater efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and accountability in the management of the NYS.

He stressed the need to uphold the guiding principles of professionalism and discipline in all undertakings of the Service.

“These values constitute a unique blend of selling points that continue to define NYS as a premier organization in training youth and providing service to the nation,” he explained.