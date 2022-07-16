Mizani polls: Babu Owino trailing in Embakasi East parliamentary race

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili (left) and Francis Mureithi follow proceedings at a Nairobi Court on November 30, 2017 during the hearing of an election petition. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino (real name Paul Ongili) would lose the seat if elections are hold today, an opinion poll by Mizani Africa has shown.

Results of the poll that was conducted between 8th to 12th July 2022 indicate that the ODM legislator is trailing in the race to his fierce rival Francis Mureithi of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Owino’s popularity rating presently stands at 44.9 per cent against Mr Mureithi’s 45.1 per cent with none of the other candidates attaining more than 4.5 per cent approval rating.

In 2017 Mr Owino narrowly beat Mr Mureithi in a fierce contest whose results the latter filed an appeal against. The court eventually upheld Owino’s victory but the animosity between the two has escalated as the August 9 General Election draws nearer.

Last month, the rivalry between the two leaders played out during a chaotic Kenya Kwanza campaign rally at the famous Jacaranda grounds that was attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

During the rally, supporters of the two candidates clashed resulting in the injury of Mr Mureithi before the DP’s arrival.