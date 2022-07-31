Mizani polls: Senator Ledama Ole Kina trailing in Narok





Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina is trailing UDA’s Mr Samuel Tanui in the county’s senatorial race, according to the latest opinion polls by Mizani Africa.

Results of the polls conducted on between July 27 and July 28 have placed Senator Ole Kina’s popularity rating at 37.3 per cent whereas Mr Tanui’s popularity stands at 45.2 per cent.

In the gubernatorial contest, Mr Patrick Ole Ntutu is the most preferred candidate with 61.3 per cent while Mr Moitalel Ole Kenta is a distant second with 38.5 per cent.

At the same time, the polls indicate that Ms Rebecca Tonkei is ahead in the Woman Representative race with 40 per cent followed by Ms Jane Nampaso with 25.3 per cent.