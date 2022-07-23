Mizani polls: Simba Arati ahead in Kisii gubernatorial contest





Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati is headed for victory in the Kisii gubernatorial race, the latest opinion poll by Mizani Africa indicates.

Results of the poll conducted between July 16 to 19 indicate that should the polls be held today, Mr Arati, who is running on an ODM ticket, would garner 49.7 per cent of the votes, while Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu of UDA would get 33.6 per cent.

The poll also indicates that Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri would garner 10.2 per cent of the votes whereas Kenya National Congress (KNC) chairman Mr Manson Nyamweya would attain 2.5 per cent. Former CAS in the Ministry of Transport Mr Christopher Obure (Jubilee party) is a distant fifth with a popularity rating 2.3 per cent.

Mr Arati is a close ally of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga. But things have not been easy for the city politician with the other candidates seemingly joining forces to fight him.

In the senatorial race, Kitutu Chache MP, Mr Richard Onyonka (ODM), is the most preferred candidate, according to the poll, with his popularity rating standing at 48.7 per cent. Mr Omingo Magara of Jubilee party is second with a popularity rating of 29 per cent while in third place is Joash Maangi with 11.7 per cent.