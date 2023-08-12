Mjengo to Parliament: Lang’ata MP Jalang’o reflects on pre-fame odd jobs





Lang’ata MP, Felix Odiwour, alias Jalang’o has recounted some odd jobs he did before success.

Rising from humble beginnings, he has consistently pushed himself to achieve career milestones, even when faced with challenges.

Jalango’s journey is a testament to his unwavering spirit and the variety of odd jobs he undertook along the way.

In an interview with Oga Obinna, he talked about working in a construction site with rapper Octopizzo.

“I used to work in a Mjengo with Octopizzo, I didn’t know this is the guy who would later become Octopizzo.

He also worked as a waiter in a hotel at the Embakasi Quarry.

“My uncle used to have his workshop on this side, and this hotel is on the right., So I used to work there, chapati, mandazi moto, you serve people there.”

Jalang’o also revealed that for the longest time, he worked for Senator Cleophas Malala, at a club called Stylez.

“That is also where I recorded my first song, tumechill. I have been a dancer and danced for senator Malala in a certain club called Stylez in Kakamega. That is why Malala has always been a close friend.”

Born and raised in Homa Bay County, Jalang’o comes from a humble background, as his parents were farmers.

His father died on the day he signed his first contract as a radio presenter at Radio Africa Group’s Kiss 100.

Despite the loss, Jalang’o went on to become one of the most popular and recognizable faces in the Kenyan media industry and now Lang’ata MP.

Jalang’o’s education journey was not easy. He scored 442 out of 700 in his KCPE and was selected to join Maseno School, but his father couldn’t raise the required school fees.

Eventually, he was admitted to Barkanyango Secondary School and later transferred to Nyagoma Boys High School where he scored a C+ in his KCSE.

Jalang’o would later graduate from Daystar University having pursued an undergraduate degree in Community Development in 2020.