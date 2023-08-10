Mlango wa binguni ni mwembamba! Cult leader Paul Mackenzie preaches in court





Controversial pastor, Paul Mackenzie today, 10 August, delivered a sermon within the court premises.

Pastor Mackenzie was arraigned at the Shanzu court alongside 27 other co-accused individuals, all awaiting a crucial ruling on whether the State would be permitted to extend their detention by 47 days for further investigations.

During his appearance, Pastor Paul Mackenzie seized the moment to share spiritual insights with those present.

In a of faith and law, he preached about the challenges of the narrow path to heaven.

He was heard saying, “Yesu alisema kuingia kwa mlango ulio mwembamba wengi watataka lakini wasiweze. Akasema mtu ni lazima aviwache vyote ndipo aweze kuwa mwanafunzi wake. Tosha.”

(“Jesus said that entering through the narrow gate will be desired by many, but they will not be able to. He said that a person must leave everything behind in order to become His disciple. That’s enough.”)

The biblical passage that inspired his sermon is taken from Luke 13:22-28, which states, “Make every effort to enter through the narrow door, because many, I tell you, will try to enter and will not be able to.”

Paul Mackenzie and his co-accused have spent about three months in custody, their fates hanging in the balance.

The Director of Public Prosecutions made an application on August 2 to extend the suspects’ detention, aiming to grant the police an additional seven weeks for thorough investigations to conclude.

The charges faced by Mackenzie, his wife Rhoda Maweu, and their co-accused encompass a range of serious allegations, including murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.

These charges are linked to the deaths of over 425 individuals, whose bodies have been unearthed from the area of Shakahola.

On August, 5, 2023, the controversial Good News International Church leader called on the court to rescue him.

“But I am suffering. And I want this court to know that I am suffering. I have not eaten or bathed for two days because I am locked in a dark room 24/7.

And when I try to talk to the authorities, they gang up against me. Who will defend me? I am asking this court to help me at this point. It’s not that I am saying this just so the court can release me,” he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has vowed to marshall all government resources to ensure the controversial pastor ‘remains in jail for the rest of his life’.

