Mob kills three suspected of robbing M-pesa agent Sh1.2 million





Three robbers were killed by an angry mob moments after they were suspected to have stolen Sh900,000 in cash and credit worth Sh300,000 from a Mpesa attendant in Nairobi.

A police report filed at Marurui police post indicates the three who were armed with a pistol attacked the owner identified as Joseph Kariuki Ng’ang’a as he was closing shop.

“He was attacked by three armed men who at gun point threatened him and robbed him off his Sh900,000, a laptop make Del worth Sh25,000 and scratch cards worth sh300,000,” the report reads in part.

The trio then took off towards Shell Petrol Station within Marurui where they boarded a motor cycle who’s registration number was not captured immediately.

They spend off towards Kiambu through the Northern Bypass.

However, the victim did not lose hope immediately and followed them while driving his car as he hooted and called members of the public to help him.

Members of the public managed to get hold of the three and subjected to mob injustice after which they all succumbed to their injuries.

“Police officers rushed to the scene and managed to recover a pistol make Jericho of body number KP44330654 with one magazine loaded with nine rounds of ammunition,” the report further revealed.

Surprisingly, none of the stolen items were recovered from the suspects.

The scene was processed and documented by officers and detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) attached to Nairobi Area.

The deceased bodies were taken to the City Mortuary.