MOFA, BSA conquer Rausha Kipaji tournament





The Michael Olunga Football Academy (MOFA) Under 15 and Buruburu Soccer Academy Under 9 teams were crowned champions at this year’s Rausha Kipaji football tournament that ended on April 30, 2023, in Nakuru County.

Both MOFA, owned by Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga, and Buruburu won in their very first outing at the youth tournament.

The Homa Bay side MOFA beat Stawisha Academy 5-1 and Express Soccer Academy 1-0 en route to booking their slot in the age group finals for the main cup where they beat Ufasimba to win the Under 15 category title.

MOFA’s Shelton Omondi scored the lone goal in the final match which made MOFA champions. Under 15 top scorer was MOFA’s Jeconia Agutu after slotting in 12 goals. MOFA saw off Matunda Soccer Academy 3-0 while they lost to State House Soccer Academy by a 6-1 score line.

In the Under 9 category, Buruburu Soccer Academy played out a barren draw with Express Soccer forcing the match into post-Match Penalties. Buruburu won the match 3-1 with Adjatay Gabriel, Omar Abdalla, and Edwin Munyao all converting their spot kicks.

BSA was unbeaten from the first match to the final match. The best player of the tournament in the Under 9 category was Omar Abdalla from Buruburu Soccer Academy.

Buruburu lost to Ufasimba in the final match of the Under 13 main Cup.

The overall under-13 tournament top scorer was Buruburu’s Damian Baraka who slotted in a total of 9 goals from Buruburu Soccer Academy.

