Moment when Wajackoyah was touched ‘inappropriately’ by one supporter

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah addresses his supporters during a road show rally along Kimathi Street in Nairobi on July 28, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah was inappropriately touched by a fan while on a campaign rally.

An agitated Wajackoyah, who was talking to his supporters when the incident happened said, is seen in the video that captured the incident pulling away from the fan.

“Usinishike hivyo,” he snaps amid laughter from the crowd.

Since his emergence as one of the four presidential candidates, Prof Wajackoyah has rubbed the clergy the wrong way with his campaign to legalise marijuana, if elected president.

However, Wajackoyah has been clarifying and insisting that the weed he seeks to be legalised is for medicinal and industrial use and not for recreational consumption.

On Thursday while campaigning on the streets of Nairobi, Wajackoyah said marijuana is yet to be legalised in Kenya and those found smoking weed in public will only have themselves to blame.

“Sisi hatusemi mambo ya kuvuta bangi. Kuna wengine wanavuta bangi hapa, mkishikwa na polisi shauri yenu. Sisi tunasema ile bangi medicinal. Nyinyi kama mmejiexpose kwa wanahabari kazi ya polisi ni rahisi sana. Hao wamejiexpose kabla hatujahalalisha mkishikwa shauri yenu,” he said.

In Kenya, bhang is illegal and the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has prohibited its use both for recreational and commercial purposes.

Additionally, Wajackoyah has also promised to introduce commercial snake farming and the exportation of hyena’s testicles.

However, Wajackoyah says that once he implements his ‘laughable’ manifestos will help the country offset it’s huge debt burden.