Monday a public holiday in Mombasa and Kakamega as residents vote

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, who is also vying for Mombasa Gubernatorial seat, casts his ballot at Mvita Primary School on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, who is also vying for Mombasa Gubernatorial seat, casts his ballot at Mvita Primary School on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT





The Cabinet Secretary for Interior Dr Fred Matiang’i has declared Monday, August 29 as a public holiday for residents in areas where the August 8 election was postponed.

“In accordance with the Constitution of Kenya (Articles 101 (1), 177 (1) (a) and 180 (1) and the Public Holidays Act (Sections 2(4) and 3), Monday, 29th August 2022 has been declared a public holiday in the listed electoral areas,” Dr Matiang’i said.

Employers around the country have been requested by the CS to release their employees who are registered voters in the listed electoral areas to enable them to vote.

In Mombasa, and Kakamega, the residents will be electing their governors, while Kitui Rural, Kacheliba, Pokot South, and Rongai constituencies will be voting for their representatives in the National Assembly.

Elections for MCAs will be held in Kwa Njenga Ward (Embakasi South) and Nyaki West Ward in Imenti North constituency.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati slated Monday as the election day in the affected areas after meeting with the candidates from those areas.

The gubernatorial election in Mombasa and Kakamega were postponed after the commission established that there were errors in the ballot papers. The candidates were also given three days to campaign, and to maintain peace in their rallies.

The move to delay elections in Kakamega and Mombasa was criticized by the candidates, who said that turnout might be low.

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga said postponing the gubernatorial election in the two counties, which are perceived to be his strongholds, affected the final outcome of the presidential election. Mr Odinga also said the move was part of IEBC’s plans to rig the elections, claims which have since been dismissed by Chebukati.

In Kakamega, the battle is expected to be between the ODM’s Fernandes Barasa, and Cleophas Malala of ANC. Leaders of Azimio have been campaigning in Kakamega as they seek to fend off the threat that Kenya Kwanza Alliance poses.

In Mombasa too, the contest is between the two coalitions with ODMs’ Abdulswamad Nassir up against Hassan Omar of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).