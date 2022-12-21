‘Money cannot give you happiness,’ says Zari Hassan





South African beauty Zari Hassan has said she has never loved any man because of their wealth.

Speaking to a Ugandan blogger, the mother of five said she is, naturally, a lover.

She described love as unconditional.

“Love is when you love someone unconditionally. You don’t even know why you love that person. It is not a material thing,” she said.

Also read: Watch: Magix Enga filmed in a deplorable state, battles drug addiction

Zari Hassan is already in Uganda ahead of her ‘All White Party’ happening on December 22, 2022, at Motiv.

Over the weekend at Talent Africa, Zari promised that this year’s edition will be bigger than all her previous editions.

She said she enjoys her life but not because of her massive wealth.

According to Zari, money only gives her the freedom to live her life as she wants.

“I am very blessed and happy but not because I am rich. Money cannot make you happy, it only gives you the freedom to live your life the way you want it,” she said.

Also read: Singer Samidoh breaks silence after Karen Nyamu dumped him

“You can travel wherever buy whatever, you want, and drive the best cars, but money cannot make you happy. The simple things in life make me happy.”

She encouraged other parents to return to the basics and instil good values in their children.

“How are our kids supposed to know that pure love is not about money?

Her late husband Ivan left a lot of money in her care, although Zari said she helped build Ivan’s wealth in a past interview.

Also read: Singer Vivian: Sam West dumped me!

In her YouTube interview, the boss lady said they had so much ambition when she married Ivan.

“Looking at him, he had so much potential, and when he looked at me, he saw my force. So we combined both our energies and created an empire.

She said she never inherited anything from him; all she has is her hard work.

“There were times we drove a car whose doors wouldn’t even open, but people did not know that. But now when someone sees you posting a Lamborghini they say ‘she inherited it.”

Also read: Inside the Diamond Platnumz and manager Sallam SK battle for assets

Some of the Young, Famous and African stars will be joining her for the White party. Among them is her boyfriend, Andile.

“As you know, some of these stars are musicians, presenters, and so on. They will be engaged by the time the party will be happening but rest assured some are going to be down here.”

Also, read our top stories today:

How suspect went into hiding after three-year-old’s eyes were gouged out

Leaked: WhatsApp group where Size 8 cancelled appointment with ‘gay’ stylist

How comedian Alex Mathenge cheated death after drink was spiked by hot date

Woman dies mysteriously while in bed with her husband