More Kenyan men are undergoing vasectomies, report sparks debate





A report by the Economic Survey that more Kenyan men are undergoing vasectomies continues to divide Kenyan celebrities, with comedian Mulamwah the latest to speak out.

The father of three says he is not open to undergoing the male sterilization procedure as a method of family planning.

According to Mulamwah, vasectomy does not exist in his vocabulary because he plans to have a significant number of children: “I don’t see myself undergoing the procedure; vasectomy for me is a no. I need more children, Besides, I’m building a big house (in the village), who’s going to fill that mansion if I can’t have several children?” Mulamwah asked.

Currently, Mulamwah shares a child with her girlfriend, Ruth K, and another child with her ex-girlfriend, Carol Sonnie. Mulamwah’s first child is a daughter from a previous relationship and another ex who passed away.

Recently, comedian and YouTuber Oga Obinna revealed that he was considering undergoing a vasectomy as a way of family planning after fathering five children with three baby mamas.

Actor Melvin Alusa, who is a father of eight, has also previously stated that vasectomy has never been on his to-do list.

However, his brother, singer Bien Aime Barasa, has previously stated that he would welcome the idea of having the procedure if push came to shove.

Speaking about contraceptives on his show Bald Box session alongside rugby player Dennis Ombachi and Dr. Reign, the singer admitted that although the idea of a vasectomy is scary, he would be willing to get one. =”When we talk about vasectomy, most men just ask…is it reversible? Personally, as we speak, I can’t say I’m a saint on the subject. I would recommend my wife to go through the procedure. But I am willing to consider and look into a vasectomy,” stated Bien Aime.