More on Gideon Moi’s son Kigen and fiancee Rebecca Chepchumba





Kigen Moi, son of politician Gideon Moi, on May 6, 2023, tied the knot with fiancee Rebecca Chepchumba at a private ceremony held in Kericho County.

The event was held in accordance with the Kalenjin traditional ceremony known as koito.

It involves dowry negotiations with the families of the groom and the bride coming to an agreement and blessing the union.

The joyous occasion was attended by high-profile guests, including former Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and former Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi.

Guests who attended the event rocked vitenges (traditional wife) as they stepped out in style.

Expressing his happiness for his son’s marriage, Gideon, the last born son of Kenya’s second president Daniel Moi, congratulated the newlyweds and wished them God’s blessings and guidance.

He expressed pride in Kigen for taking a significant step in life by choosing to spend the rest of his life with Rebecca.

Gideon added that marriage is a beautiful social and spiritual journey ordained by God, providing companionship and continuity.

He hoped that God’s grace and blessings would always be upon the couple as they formalize their union.

“I am proud of my son Kigen Moi for making a monumental stride in this life by seeking Rebecca Chepchumba’s hand in marriage. Indeed, this engagement is a beautiful social and spiritual venture ordained by God to ensure companionship and continuity,” Gideon said.

Gideon also expressed his gratitude to his wife, Zahra Moi, for instilling good values in their son, Kigen Moi.

Gideon praised Zahra for being the backbone of their family and for her beauty, kindness, and devotion in everything she does.

He commended her exemplary efforts in ensuring the success of their son’s engagement ceremony, which was attended by prominent political figures.

Kigen is the director of Sosian Energy Power Limited and has been active in giving back to the community.

In 2022, he donated motorbikes to boda boda associations in different parts of Baringo County, with the aim of creating job opportunities.

He is a graduate of the prestigious University of Bristol in England.

Chepchuba hails from a prominent family that has enjoyed close friendship with the Moi family for years.

