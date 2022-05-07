Nomination setback for Tim Wanyonyi





Lawmaker Tim Wanyonyi’s nomination as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate for the Westlands seat has been nullified by the Political Parties Tribunal.

The move comes just days after Michael Magero Gumo, son to seasoned politician Fred Gumo, moved to court to dispute a move by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to give him a direct nomination.

In his argument to the court through his lawyer Duncan Okatch, Magero said that he won the primaries fairly and Mr Wanyonyi did not participate in the process.

“I won the nominations fairly but ODM decided to award Mr Wanyonyi the ticket yet he never participated in the nominations,” he said.

The tribunal cancelled the certificate given to Mr Wanyonyi and ordered that ODM party conducts fresh nominations in the next three days.

Initially, Wanyonyi had declared his interest to serve as Nairobi County Governorship seat but instead he agreed on a deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga that he will run for the Westlands parliamentary seat.

According to the lawyer, Magero won the primaries after gathering 1,661 votes while his closest contender former City Clerk Philip Kisia got 627 votes.

He based his argument on the fact that he hugely spent during the campaigns ahead of the nomination.

He demanded that he is issued with the ticket.

“I spent a lot of resources and time to marshal support for my bid. The results were publicly announced thus giving me the legitimate expectation that I would be issued with the certificate,” Mr Magero said.

ODM party did not conduct nominations in several constituencies within Nairobi.

This is after the party decided to use consensus in order to pick candidates they believe are strong.

Nominations we’re conducted in Lang’ata, Kibra and Westlands constituencies.